Apple Cup nightmare for Washington State

(By Brandon Hansen/Chewelah Independent)

Falk rattled, Leach’s future at WSU questioned…

In what should have been a close battle on paper, quickly turned into an embarrassment.

The 2017 Apple Cup was bad news for the WSU Cougars on all fronts. The morning started out with reports that head coach Mike Leach could be headed to Tennessee or Arkansas. While Leach apparently “shut those rumors down” in the post-game press conference, there’s been enough examples of college coaches saying they’re not going, only to sneak out the back once the season is over.

Then there was the game. Oh boy. What a mess.

The Cougars had a chance to win the Pac-12 North for the second straight year, but instead those hopes ended in a 41-14 loss to the Washington Huskies. It’s a familiar sight under Leach and in the last decade the Cougars have now lost eight of the last nine games.

The Cougars have also lost the last five straight Apple Cups by an average margin of 24 points.

And this year’s version was no different. Washington State’s offense floundered for most of the game, and the Huskies used a 17-point second quarter to go up 24-0 at halftime. The running game was paramount for UW as Husky running back Myles Gaskin finished with 192 yards rushing and four touchdowns.

Meanwhile, WSU quarterback Luke Falk was harassed all game long as the Cougar offensive line struggled – despite being the biggest line in the Pac-12. Falk finished the game going 37-55 for 369 yards, one touchdown and three interception with a bulk of those passing yards coming in the fourth quarter when the game was out of hand. In the first half, Falk was sacked four times as he held onto the ball too long and was puzzled by the UW secondary.

WSU’s top defensive play Hercules Mata’afa was ejected for a targeting play in the second half. After three quarters, UW led 34-0 and the Cougars were in real danger of being shut out since 2010.

But WSU began doing what they had been doing all season: up-tempo short passes to march down the field and put two touchdowns on the board. It wasn’t enough and the Cougars lost their shot at the Pac-12 title. Stanford will now represent the Pac-12 North in the conference championship game.

The Huskies improved to 10-2 and posted their first back-to-back 10+ win seasons since 1990-91.

The Cougars fell to 9-3 and will probably be in either the Foster Farms Bowl or the Sun Bowl.