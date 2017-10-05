AP Football Poll: Colville now No. 5 in the state
(By Staff Reports)
Here is the AP Football poll for this week in the state of Washington. In the 1A ranks, NEA League frontrunner Colville moved to No. 5 in the poll while Royal is still the No. 1 team in that classification. In the 2B ranks, NE 2B League member Liberty came in at No. 2, while Northwest Christian was No. 8. Odessa was the No. 1 team in the 1B ranks.
Class 4A
1. Camas (7) 5-0 88
2. Woodinville (2) 5-0 80
3. Graham-Kapowsin 5-0 70
4. Richland 5-0 67
5. Gonzaga Prep 4-1 53
6. Monroe 5-0 47
7. Chiawana 4-1 32
8. Puyallup 5-0 18
9. Union 4-1 13
10. Auburn Riverside 5-0 8
(tie) Bothell 3-2 8
Others receiving 6 or more points: none.
Class 3A
1. Eastside Catholic (8) 5-0 89
2. O’Dea (1) 5-0 81
3. Kamiakin 5-0 72
4. Ferndale 5-0 59
5. Bellevue 4-1 46
(tie) Lincoln 4-1 46
7. Timberline 5-0 35
8. Mt. Spokane 4-1 33
9. Oak Harbor 5-0 22
10. Edmonds-Woodway 4-1 7
Others receiving 6 or more points: none.
Class 2A
1. Archbishop Murphy (9) 4-1 99
2. West Valley (Spokane) 5-0 84
3. Hockinson 5-0 78
4. Tumwater (1) 3-2 59
5. Fife 5-0 56
6. Liberty (Issaquah) 4-1 53
7. North Kitsap 5-0 46
8. W. F. West 4-1 33
9. Selah 4-0 16
10. Lakewood 4-1 10
Others receiving 6 or more points: none.
Class 1A
1. Royal (10) 5-0 100
2. Connell 4-0 88
3. Meridian 5-0 73
4. Montesano 5-0 72
5. Colville 4-1 54
6. Nooksack Valley 4-1 44
7. Mount Baker 4-1 38
8. Cascade Christian 4-1 27
9. Zillah 4-1 20
10. Okanogan 4-0 19
Others receiving 6 or more points: LaCenter 11.
Class 2B
1. Kalama (9) 5-0 90
2. Liberty (Spangle) 5-0 77
3. Napavine 4-1 75
4. Rainier 5-0 51
5. Adna 4-1 48
6. Colfax 4-1 44
7. Toledo 3-2 40
8. Northwest Christian (Colbert) 4-1 23
9. Concrete 5-0 22
10. Pe Ell1Willapa Valley 3-2 16
Others receiving 6 or more points: none.
Class 1B
1. Odessa (5) 4-0 77
2. Sunnyside Christian (3) 5-0 75
3. Almira Coulee-Hartline 4-1 63
4. Lummi 4-1 32
5. Cusick 4-1 21
Others receiving 6 or more points: Naselle 19. Republic 19. Quilcene 8.