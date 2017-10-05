AP Football Poll: Colville now No. 5 in the state

(By Staff Reports)

Here is the AP Football poll for this week in the state of Washington. In the 1A ranks, NEA League frontrunner Colville moved to No. 5 in the poll while Royal is still the No. 1 team in that classification. In the 2B ranks, NE 2B League member Liberty came in at No. 2, while Northwest Christian was No. 8. Odessa was the No. 1 team in the 1B ranks.

Class 4A

1. Camas (7) 5-0 88

2. Woodinville (2) 5-0 80

3. Graham-Kapowsin 5-0 70

4. Richland 5-0 67

5. Gonzaga Prep 4-1 53

6. Monroe 5-0 47

7. Chiawana 4-1 32

8. Puyallup 5-0 18

9. Union 4-1 13

10. Auburn Riverside 5-0 8

(tie) Bothell 3-2 8

Others receiving 6 or more points: none.

Class 3A

1. Eastside Catholic (8) 5-0 89

2. O’Dea (1) 5-0 81

3. Kamiakin 5-0 72

4. Ferndale 5-0 59

5. Bellevue 4-1 46

(tie) Lincoln 4-1 46

7. Timberline 5-0 35

8. Mt. Spokane 4-1 33

9. Oak Harbor 5-0 22

10. Edmonds-Woodway 4-1 7

Others receiving 6 or more points: none.

Class 2A

1. Archbishop Murphy (9) 4-1 99

2. West Valley (Spokane) 5-0 84

3. Hockinson 5-0 78

4. Tumwater (1) 3-2 59

5. Fife 5-0 56

6. Liberty (Issaquah) 4-1 53

7. North Kitsap 5-0 46

8. W. F. West 4-1 33

9. Selah 4-0 16

10. Lakewood 4-1 10

Others receiving 6 or more points: none.

Class 1A

1. Royal (10) 5-0 100

2. Connell 4-0 88

3. Meridian 5-0 73

4. Montesano 5-0 72

5. Colville 4-1 54

6. Nooksack Valley 4-1 44

7. Mount Baker 4-1 38

8. Cascade Christian 4-1 27

9. Zillah 4-1 20

10. Okanogan 4-0 19

Others receiving 6 or more points: LaCenter 11.

Class 2B

1. Kalama (9) 5-0 90

2. Liberty (Spangle) 5-0 77

3. Napavine 4-1 75

4. Rainier 5-0 51

5. Adna 4-1 48

6. Colfax 4-1 44

7. Toledo 3-2 40

8. Northwest Christian (Colbert) 4-1 23

9. Concrete 5-0 22

10. Pe Ell1Willapa Valley 3-2 16

Others receiving 6 or more points: none.

Class 1B

1. Odessa (5) 4-0 77

2. Sunnyside Christian (3) 5-0 75

3. Almira Coulee-Hartline 4-1 63

4. Lummi 4-1 32

5. Cusick 4-1 21

Others receiving 6 or more points: Naselle 19. Republic 19. Quilcene 8.