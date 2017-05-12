Featured News

Community

Annual primitive skills gathering begins May 29

(By Bridges to the Past)

Between the Rivers Gathering, an extended ancestral living skills workshop geared for families, is returning for its fifth year May 29 through June 3 in Valley.

“Between the Rivers Gathering is a week-long community that is focused on the basic skills and knowledge that made us who we are today: skills of camping, finding food, creating tools and art from what is given in nature, and the ancient skills of making fire, finding water, clothing ourselves, and most importantly, enjoying a simplified life—especially in the outdoors,” said Patrick Farneman, executive director of Bridges to the Past, the nonprofit organization that produces the event.

