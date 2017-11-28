Analysis: Is Bob Belknap Evil?

(By Brandon Hansen/Managing Editor of the Chewelah Independent)

Now that we’ve had a few weeks to digest the election, I’d like to take on an issue that I’m sure has been stirring around in everybody’s head: Is Bob Belknap really evil?

In a letter to the editor by an elected official this election cycle, it was suggested that Belknap was evil. While the former mayoral candidate was defeated by incumbent Dorothy Knauss, it still bears breaking out the Holy Water and wooden stakes (I’m Catholic so I can make this joke).

Having watched all the original Ghostbuster movies and all the Evil Dead movies, I feel like I’m pretty much an expert on evil and will do a blow-by-blow examination of the types of evil Bob could be and if he meets the criteria.

MONSTERS FROM PACIFIC RIM EVIL

If you haven’t watched “Pacific Rim” go watch it. The movie features gigantic robots fighting gigantic monsters. It’s the nerdiest thing ever and it’s awesome. The monsters come in from a different dimension with the sole purpose of messing up all our stuff here on Earth.

How does Bob stack up? Well Bob isn’t a 400-yard tall monster and the last time I checked, he hasn’t done battle with any gigantic robots in Chewelah. So he is not Monsters from Pacific Rim Evil.

DARTH VADER EVIL

After getting chopped up and burnt by Obi-Wan Kenobi, Anikan Skywalker became Darth Vader, evil sith lord that could choke you if you came out of hyperspace too early, or lop off your limb if you were related to him.

How does Bob stack up? Well Bob has both his legs and doesn’t need a respirator. However the jury is still out if he’s a Sith Lord.

HAL 9000 EVIL

This supercomputer in Stanley Kubrik’s 2001: A Space Odyssey killed two astronauts because apparently NASA didn’t upgrade his anti-virus software or something.

How does Bob stack up? Bob isn’t a computer. I think. If he is, he’s more like one of those robots from “The Terminator” so, if you start to see his eyes glow red, run.

HANS GRUBER EVIL

This terrorist took over Nakatomi Plaza skyscraper in the movie “Die Hard.” Played by Alan Rickman, he was spot on the best 80s action movie villian.

How does Bob stack up? Well Chewelah doesn’t have a skyscraper, so what exactly is Bob Gruber supposed to do?

MICHAEL MYERS EVIL

With apologies to Norman Bates, Michael Myers in the movie “Halloween” basically invented the Hollywood slasher villian.

How does Bob stack up? Well Bob doesn’t walk around in a white William Shatner mask, nor does he stab people… so he’s basically the most boring candidate ever.

LORD VOLDEMORT EVIL

Voldemort, who doesn’t have a nose, gave Harry Potter a scar above his eye. He’s the ultimate evil wizard that loses his mystique because he’s defeated by a bunch of teenagers.

How does Bob stack up? Well we didn’t describe Bob as “He-Who-Must-Not-Be-Named” in the election guide, so I guess he doesn’t stack up very well.

DR. EVIL EVIL

Dr. Evil was the villian in all of the Austin Powers movies, which I’m pretty sure nobody under the age of 25 has seen. Known for holding the world hostage for one million dollars, he’s a spoof of Bond villians.

How does Bob stack up? We wish he was Dr. Evil. He could use those million dollars to repair the city pool AND he’d have a clone minature sidekick called mini-Bob which would just be awesome.

In case you haven’t figured out yet, this column in drenched in sarcasm because the idea that a candidate in a municipal election is evil, is quite absurd. If we’re hoping for “The Omen” to somehow become true fan fiction, my guess would be Lucifer, the Devil, Satan, Cthulhu, Hitler and Krampus would all set their sights on a higher office than the mayor of a town of 2,600. Keep in mind the mayor doesn’t even make decisions, it’s your city council doing the legislation in this town.

If we follow the plot of Ghostbusters 2 where evil turns New York City’s sewers into evil pink goop, one would surmise that supernatural elements would much more likely run for the water department positions around here than one of management.

We should be a little more careful when calling any political side “evil” as that tends to dehumanize people and make “well I know what we did was wrong but at least they didn’t win” an acceptable course of action. Humans are flawed, yes, but evil is a strong word that should only be reserved for people actually committing evil.

And now if you’ll excuse me, I have to go ask Bob if he’s ever used a Ouija board