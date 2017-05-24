Akina trial enters seventh day

(By Jamie Henneman/Chewelah Independent)

Defense argues on vehicle speed, intoxication…

The murder trial of Jonathan Bumatay by Sherman Akina continued into its second week on Monday, as lengthy presentations by both the prosecution and defense asked jurors to consider two different versions of the 2015 murder event.

Akina is charged with killing Bumatay by running him over with his Subaru in Chewelah in August of 2015 over an argument regarding Akina’s girlfriend. Police reports indicated that Akina hit Bumatay at a speed over 80 miles an hour, throwing Bumatay roughly 150 feet into the air. The force of the impact knocked off Bumatay’s shoes and left a fragment of his leg bone in a garbage can that he hit in his decent, according to testimony from police investigators.

Witnesses brought by prosecuting attorney Lech Radzimski and Stevens County Prosecutor Tim Rasmussen testified that they did not think Akina was that drunk on the night of the murder, that he made comments about wanting to “beat up” Bumatay and that Akina’s car accelerated as it headed towards Bumatay.



