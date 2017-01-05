Air quality in Colville area poor, prompting Stage 1 burn ban

A State 1 burn ban is in effect in Stevens County until noon on Friday, the Washington Department of Ecology has announced. Air quality has remained poor over the past few days for the Stevens County town and its not expected to improve in the coming days. Low pressure in the air has now allowed smoke to escape as it usually does.

Under a State 1 ban, all outdoor burning is prohibited – unless they are a home’s only adequate source of heat. This includes residential, agricultural and forest burning, use of uncertified wood stoves, fireplaces, inserts and other wood-burning devices. This does not go into effect if your stove is the only way to keep your house warm in these sub-zero temperatures. Cleaner burning, certified wood stoves, pellet stoves and certified wood-burning devices are allowed.

Call 866-211-6284 if someone is illegally burning or you are being impacted by smoke. Up-to-date burn ban information is avaliable at www.waburnbans.net