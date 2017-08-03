Featured News

Featured News/ Latest

Air Quality Alert for Eastern Washington

(By Staff Report)

Views around Chewelah have been hazy thanks to area wildfires (Brandon Hansen Photo)

It’s a little hard to see outside thanks to wildfires in Eastern Washington, British Columbia and Montana. The Washington Department of Ecology has issued an Air Quality Alert to last until noon on Saturday. Area wildfires have created air conditions that range from good to unhealthy depending on the wind direction.

The alert is in effect for much of Eastern Washington.

Children, the elderly and individuals with respiratory illnesses are most at rish of serious health effects. If you experience respiratory distress, you should speak with your doctor.

