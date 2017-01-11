Agriculture: Local receives national award

Farm Service Agency employee recognized

By Stevens County FSA

A Stevens County federal employee’s efforts to help farmers and ranchers caught the attention of officials in Washington, D.C. Farm Service Agency Administrator Val Dolcini recently awarded Farm Service Agency Program Technician Lisa VanQuekelberg the agency’s highest honor for her assistance to farmers and ranchers following last summer’s devastating wildfires and the 2015 drought.

VanQuekelberg received a 2016 Administrator’s Award for Service to Agriculture for singly processing more than one hundred applications for disaster relief. She did so while working long days and weekends to ensure farmers and ranchers obtained help timely. Additionally, she assisted FSA staff in neighboring counties with disaster relief applications. VanQuekelberg traveled to Washington, D.C. on December 6 for a national recognition ceremony.

The Farm Service Agency supports American agriculture through farm loans, disaster relief, conservation programs and price support programs. FSA has a network of offices in counties throughout rural America.