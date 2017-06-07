AAA Baseball: Krausz boys shine in Northstars win over Shadle Park

(By Geno Ludwig/Chewelah Independent)

Jonah and Elan Krausz both walked and scored in the bottom of the final inning as the Spokane Northstars came from behind late in the game to defeat Shadle Park 7-6 in pre-league play. Elan Krausz doubled and scored in the third inning.

The victory at Shadle Park evened the Northstar record at three wins and three losses as they warm up for league play that starts this week.

The Krausz brothers both singled, but did not score, in an earlier 1-0 loss to Shadle Park. Jonah Krausz went 2-for-3 in a 6-1 loss to Mission Valley.

Coleman hit his first career home run in a 4-2 loss to Calgary.

The Northstars are coached by Chewelah’s Eric Krausz, along with Conner Parker and Andy Franklin. They open league play against the Spokane Cannons this week at Shadle Park’s Jackson Field.