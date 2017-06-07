AA Legion: Cougars roll into summer season

(By Geno Ludwig/Chewelah Independent)

Chewelah rolls into summer Legion season…

Chewelah’s double-A American Legion Baseball team opened it’s summer season with a big win over Gonzaga Prep, roughing-up the Bullpups 19-8 in Spokane with a 15-hit performance at the plate.

“The team has been playing alright, defensively we have been having our struggles, however our offense has been keep us in and winning games for us,” Chewelah Legion coach Sawyer Bardwell said. “We will find our groove as we move through the season and guys get used to playing together.”

Zarren Nelson batted 3-for-4 for the Cougars with two singles, a double, two runs scored, and five runs batted in.

