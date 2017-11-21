A look at “A Phantasmagoria”

(By Brandon Hansen/Chewelah Independent)

Local author, artist releasing book brimming with imagination…

Melanie Rose Huff already has two novels and a children’s book to her name. Her latest book, however, is a bit different as it’s dripping with creativity after several years of writing down stories, ideas and thoughts.

“A Phantasmagoria” will be released at the beginning of December and is described by Melanie as a series of brief, dream-like images.

“They’re so seemingly random but there are some themes as well,” Huff said. “A lot of them have to deal with dreams and fairy tales. With fairy tales, some of the choices the characters made always bothered me so I made them choose differently in some stories.”

Helping with this dream-like feeling are the illustrations of Traci Manley, who did the illustrations for “Phantasmagoria” in between being a full-time tattoo artist in both Chewelah and Spokane.

The two have been collaborating for about a year. Melanie would come up with creative moments while doing a project during her son Griffin’s naptimes or while driving. She had continued collecting her short pieces to stay in the writing mode despite a busy schedule and realized that these could be combined for a book.

Huff got a tattoo from Manley before the tattoo artist began renting her shop next to the Aaron Huff Memorial Culture Center. The two eventually agreed to put their creative abilities together for “A Phantasmagoria.”

After Huff asked Manley to be a part of the project, Huff began deciding what short pieces she wanted to publish and format.

“The most challenging part is something as short as some of these stories have to have perfect wording,” Huff said. “In a typical novel, one typo every 20 pages, most people would overlook it, but with something like this, that is not the case.”

While it took her a little while, Huff began handing her stories over to Manley to digitally illustrate.

“I like getting to do a different thing every day, it’s like solving puzzles or a combination,” Manley said. “It’s a fun, different project every day.”

Since stories are sometimes short observations or open-ended pieces that are up for interpretation, Manley had a great deal of creative space. Huff said she enjoys reading a paragraph or a sentence that does something for the reader, elicits an emotion or brings back a memory. Manley was trying to do the same with her illustrations.

“I wanted to leave the illustrations open-ended,” Manley said. “Where the reader sees something and where does that take their brain?”

Manley’s illustrations are black and white with a spot of color for a striking look. While digitally done on a tablet, they’re hand drawn on the screen.

“You have to get comfortable with letting Traci get creative with your work,” Huff said. “You have to realize an idea doesn’t begin and end with you. So I like the fact that this book is my angle, Traci’s angle and the reader’s angle.”

Huff has already written two WW2 novels and one paranormal novel, along with a children’s book. She’ll launch “A Phantasmagoria” on Dec. 6 at Quartzite Brewing Company with doors opening at six and a talk at seven. The book will be officially released on Dec. 22 and will be available at Flowery Trail, Valley Drug and Amazon.

Huff said while the book is geared more for adults there is nothing inappropriate and is for all ages.

“Everybody is going to see something different in the book,” Huff said.