(By Staff Reports)

With snow depth 13 inches at the lodge and 18 inches at the summit of Chewelah Peak, 49 Degrees North Ski Resort has announced they’ll be opening for business on Friday, Oct. 10.

Six inches have fallen on the summit of Chewelah Peak on Tuesday and Monday and a total of 25 inches have fallen on the summit.

At the lodge, a total of 17 inches have fallen. For more info, you can call 935-6649 or visit www.ski49n.com.