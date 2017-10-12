49 Degrees North development sued for non-payment

(By Jamie Henneman/Chewelah Independent)

Contractors claim outstanding amount since Nov. 6…

Two contractors are suing the Alpine Developments Group that is adding homes and condominiums to the 49 Degrees North Mountain Resort, claiming the group has failed to fully pay them for their work.

Frank Gurney Inc. is suing the development for failing to fully pay for a guardrail project and Colville Construction Company is also suing for incomplete payment for alterations and improvements on the real estate property. Bills for both companies that total over $245,000 have gone unpaid since November 2016, according to suits filed in Stevens County Superior Court.

49 Degrees North President John Eminger said the legal action in regards to the bills is unfortunate.

“This is a $10-$12 million dollar project and there are some disputes in billing between the contractor and our lender, so unfortunately this is going to court,” he said. “But the project is still going pretty well.”

Eminger noted that the 49 Degrees North ski hill is seeing strong sales this year and he feels the ski hill is continuing to be an asset to the Chewelah community.

“We are seeing strong sales for the ski hill and it looks like it is going to be a great winter,” he said.

The 49 Degrees Mountain Resort began work on a multi-phase development project last year aimed at adding family homes and condominiums nearby the ski hill.

Construction on Alpine Glades, the first segment of the property development, started in 2016 with plans to create a “lodge, mixed-use condominiums and multiplex units, and single-family residential units,” according to the company’s website.

The other two development areas, Sunrise Village and Silver Ridge will be developed in separate phases, adding additional residential units, an amphitheater, and a mixed-use resort village. Upon completion, the Resort may have up to 2,200 residential units, up to 800 hotel rooms and up to 360,000 square feet of commercial space to meet visitor needs. Up to 70 percent of the resort’s units are intended for seasonal or visitor occupancy.