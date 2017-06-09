More than 400 firefighters to train for coming season at Deer Park academy

(By Washington DNR)

Fire camp will be set up at high school…

More than 400 firefighters will train in basic and advanced wildland firefighting skills at the Eastern Washington Interagency Wildfire Training Academy (EWIFTA). This academy is part of a larger coordinated effort that will allow agencies responsible for responding to Washington’s wildfires the opportunity to train together before fighting fire together.

Patterned after last year’s resounding success, a fully operational fire camp will be set up at Deer Park High School to help prepare firefighters for living conditions they can expect during an actual wildland fire operation. The training will be a one-stop shop for beginners, intermediate and advanced firefighters. EWIFTA is an interagency operation of federal, state, tribal, and local agencies. EWIFTA instructors are all NWCG qualified with real life firefighting experience and use dynamic instruction techniques including classroom, simulations, leadership scenarios and outside field exercises on land owned by DNR.

The academy will offer expert training for beginner, mid-level and senior-level firefighters. Courses focus on how to use firefighting equipment working in the wildland urban interface and field training exercises.

According to Randy Johnson, Chief of Spokane Fire District 4 and one of the Incident Commanders of the event, “summers are getting hotter and lasting longer. These interagency collaborations help firefighters receive important training, as well as provide agencies with the opportunity to practice working together before an incident and develop relationships critical to future emergency response operations.”