Over 40 gather in Chewelah for climate change march

(By Brandon Hansen/Chewelah Independent) 

National marches continue to spread to Chewelah…

Marches continue to find their way onto the streets of Chewelah. As part of the nation-wide People’s Climate March, demonstrators took to the streets last Saturday along Park St. with more than 40 of people holding signs and eliciting honks and looks from people driving by.

Since President Donald Trump’s inauguration in January there has been several local marches including the Women’s March in January, which brought out over a hundred people, a small march two weekends ago supported science and this last weekend’s march which focused on the current administration’s stance on climate change.

