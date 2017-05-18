37 Years Later: Mount St. Helens eruption dusted Chewelah, nearly killed JHS graduate

(By Brandon Hansen/Chewelah Independent)

Eruption of Mt. St. Helen’s remembered 37 years later…

Located 96 miles south of Seattle, 50 miles northeast of Portland, she sits without her crown but still dominates the landscape.

Mt. St. Helens erupted on May 18, 1980 and killed 57 people while also causing $1.1 billion in property damage. It was the worst volcanic eruption in US history and the first since 1915 when Lassen Peak erupted in California.

It almost killed one person from Chewelah and another was on Mt. Adams and saw the event unfold in front of him.

For two months, a series of earthquakes and steam-venting episodes announced that something was happening to the mountain – which before had been a picture-esque peak in Southwestern Washington.

An injection of magma began causing a large bulge on the mountain’s north slope. At 8:32 a.m. the entire north face slide away in the largest landslide ever recorded and allowed all the molten rock and high-pressure gas to erupt northwards. A column of ash rose 80,000 feet and eleven states – along with five Canadian providences – would receive material from the eruption.

Chewelah, a seven-and-a-half hour drive away from the mountain was certainly safe from the immediate disaster – but then it started to rain ash.

“The gray-colored particulate first fell on the southern end of the Valley as local wind patterns blew the ash northward. The towns of Spingdale and Valley were enveloped by the cloud ash first. Then a southerly breeze pushed the cloud up the valley and more ash came billowing over the Huckleberry Range to the west, quickly obscuring the clear blue Sunday afternoon sky,” The Independent reported.

Local businesses stayed open, save for both banks closing their doors and the golf course closing. School children were also sent home.

Geno Ludwig, who still writes for the newspaper, became the defacto-volcano reporter for The Independent the next few weeks and uncovered an incredible angle – one Chewelah grad almost met his end in the path of the volcano.

Lari Fetter, then attending Spokane Falls Community College, was in the general area of Mount St. Helen’s when the initial eruption took place. He and 15 members of his geography class were on a field trip across the state with their instructor.

Luckily, the group was on a campground near Mt. Rainier and well outside of the deadly area of the eruption. However, if the boys of the group had their way – the would have been doing some fishing in the Toutle River area that quickly become a destructive force of ash and other debris during the eruption.

“Some of the guys, including myself, wanted to camp down in the valley and do some fishing,” Fetter told Ludwig. “The girls wanted to go on to a park near Mount Rainier where they could take a shower and clean up. When we voted, the girls won 11-9, so we left.

“It’s a good thing we did leave too, because we would have been killed almost instantly by the initial blast of the volcano. That’s what a geologist later told us. He said that we either would have been fried by the heat or would have suffocated in the ash cloud that would have surrounded us in a matter of seconds. He was up on Mount Rainier taking pictures when Mount St. Helen’s blew its top so he would know.”

Nearby on Mt. Adams another person from Valley had a front row seat to the biggest geological event in the nation’s history.

Jim Potter and two friends went up to Mt. Adams to do some snowmobiling when they found out there was not enough snow near the 5,000-foot level. They decided to head back to the bottom but as soon as they turned their pickup around – Mt. St. Helen’s erupted.

“The whole mountain split open as if someone was dynamiting a ditch,” he told Ludwig.

Understandably, the three headed down the narrow mountain road going 50-miles per hour in their pickup but they couldn’t evade the mushrooming cloud of ash. Their windshield wipers had to work overtime to keep ash off the window – so much so it eventually blew a fuse.

They had to replace it before continuing down the mountain. By then, visibility was extremely limited and they limped into the mountain town of Packwood where two inches of ash had gathered on the ground.

Both were eventually able to contact home and have their stories told by The Independent in subsequent weeks. People in town and across the state were initially fearful of the fallout from the eruption. Ludwig published an article a week after the eruption saying that the ash was mostly harmless unless it continued to fall on the state for an extended period of time.

Residents of Chewelah would help with the cleanup across the state and life would eventually return to normal.

For the immediate area around Mt. St. Helen’s, however, the landscape is still very much changed. What had been dense, lush forestland – prime logging company – still has the appearance of devastation today. It was estimated that the eruption caused 24 megatons of thermal energy which is equivalent to 1,600 times the atomic bomb dropped on Hiroshima.

While wildlife and plantlife is returning, it has become the perfect science experiment for people to see how life returns around a volcano after an eruption.

People can now visit Johnston Ridge Observatory which peers into the crater of the topless volcano. Named after the scientist David A. Johnson who died during the eruption, the Observatory sits in the path of destruction that the mountain unleashed in 1980.

Mt. St. Helens has been relatively quiet since – save from small spurts of activity in 2004 and 2008 – but its hard to forget how one day changed the landscape in Washington for years to come.

(Editors Note: The following are articles written by Independent reporter Geno Ludwig directly after the eruption in Mt. St. Helens)

May 22, 1980

Mount St. Helens erupts and ash dusts area

The volcanic ash from Mount St. Helens dusted Chewelah and vicinity this week but for most of the downtown area it was business as usual.

Chewelah was not in the direct path of the ash-laden plume that crossed the stale Sunday following the 8:20 a.m. eruption of the volcano, inactive for the past 123 years, so the community has not received the large amount of fallout that other areas to the south have had dumped on them over the past four days.

The gray-colored particulate first fell on the southern end of the Valley as local wind patterns blew the ash northward. The towns of Spingdale and Valley were enveloped by the cloud ash first. Then a southerly breeze pushed the cloud up the valley and more ash came billowing over the Huckleberry Range to the west, quickly obscuring the clear blue Sunday afternoon sky.

By 3:30 p.m., Chewelah was being showed by minute volcanic particles, and the cloud continued northward toward Colville.

Luckily, Chewelah has thus far been on the northern edge of the ash plume that had reached the Mississippi River by early Tuesday morning, dusting every city in its path. Towns to the south of Chewelah have been bombarded with much more than the one-eighth inch of ash that has fallen here. Some have reported more than six inches on the ground.

As long as the volcano continues to belch soot into the atmosphere, no relief can be expected from the present conditions unless a rain storm clears the air. Geologists have stated the present rate of volcanic activity from the mountain could last for weeks, and may get worse before it gets better.

For the most part, local business establishments were open as usual. Both banks closed their doors Tuesday and the golf course was also closed. The schools had classes Monday, but sent the students home Tuesday.

Lari Fetter, a graduate of Jenkins High School, who is now attending Spokane Falls Community College, was in the general area of Mount St. Helens when Sunday’s initial eruption took place. He and 15 members of his geography class were on a field trip across the state with their instructor. In a phone call home, he said that he had seen the eruption- but was unharmed by the blast. He was being evacuated to the town of Monroe, and would be returning to Spokane with the group via the North Cascades Highway.

Jim Potter, son of Mr. and Mrs. Ray Potter of Valley, was on nearby Mt. Adams when Mt. St. Helen’s blew its top. He and two friends went there to do some snowmobiling, but found there was not enough snow near the 5,000-foot level, so they decided to return to the bottom of the mountain. Just after they had turned their pickup around “the whole mountain split open as if someone was dynamiting a ditch.” They drove 50 miles per hour down the narrow mountain road but could not keep ahead of the mushrooming cloud of soot. Ash and small rocks showered the pickup so thick that the windshield wipers had to work overtime to keep the windows clean enough to see the road.

After a while, the windshield wiper fuse blew out from the overload, and they had to replace it before continuing their descent. In darkness and extremely limited visibility they drove off the peak. When they got to Packwood, there was already over two inches of debris on the ground. They were able to bring back both pictures and movies.

May 29, 1980

St. Helen’s Meant More than Ash

On a low mountain immediately adjacent to an awakening volcano, a decision was made which probably saved the lives of twenty college students, including that of Lari Fetter, a graduate of Jenkins High School in Chewelah.

The date was May 17, 1980 one day prior to the devastating eruption of Mount St. Helen’s in the southwestern section of this state. The Spokane Falls Community College students, accompanied by their instructor, had come to view the peak that had been keeping the scientific community and the news media in a status of ready alert for a few weeks.

“We were just eight miles from the volcano,” recalled Fetter. “We could see the crater near the top of the mountain and that big bulge right below it. The crater itself was not at the peak but beneath it on the northwest slop. There was nothing coming out of the crater at the time. Around the crater, though, we counted six vents from which steam could be seen sporadically shooting up into the air for hundreds of feet.”

“There was still snow on the high parts of the mountain, up at the peak and on the sides opposite of the crater. Huge mudslides started about halfway up the volcano where the heat had already already melted the snow up to that height.”

Spirit Lake and the Toutle River, which would become important reference points in describing the aftermath of the natural catastrophe were on the back side of the conical peak, so they could not be seen by the group from their point of observation.

There was a stream, however, down in the valley which separated the mountain upon which the touring geography class was standing and Mount St. Helens, which lured the young men in the party to its fishing holes.

“Some of the guys, including myself, wanted to camp down in the valley and do some fishing,” Fetter reported. “The girls wanted to go on to a park near Mount Rainier where they could take a shower and clean up. When we voted, the girls won 11-9, so w e left.

“It’s a good thing we did leave too, because we would have been killed almost instantly by the initial blast of the volcano. That’s what a geologist later told us. He said that we either would have been fried by the heat or would have suffocated in the ash cloud that would have surrounded us in a matter of seconds. He was up on Mount Rainier taking pictures when Mount St. Helen’s blew its top so he would know.”

Lari Fetter and his traveling companions never saw Mt. St. Helen’s in the state of eruption. They drove to Paradise Camp forty miles away near the base of Mt. Rainier the evening before the violent waking of the beautiful Snow White mountain occurred, so the girls could clean up a little after a few days on the road. Although they did not actually see the erupting volcano, they felt her effects.

“I was just getting out of my sleeping bag when the explosion took place,” Fetter explained. “Actually, there wasn’t one explosion but a series of explosions. At first we thought it was thunder, especially when we saw the dark clouds rolling in. But then we began to be showered with BB-sized fallout, and we knew what had happened.

“Our immediate reaction was to quickly throw everything in two vans we were traveling in and drive to where we could see Mount St. Helens and take some pictures. In the park where we were camping we couldn’t see anything because of the tall trees that were all around us. By the time we got everything packed it was so dark that we could hardly see in front of us, whereas just ten minutes earlier the sky was clear. Also by that time, the size of the fallout had gotten much smaller. Besides that, the park ranger would not let us leave.”

The sight-seeing geography class spent five hours in the ranger station at Paradise Park before they were allowed to travel north, away from the path of the ash cloud. They were evacuated to the town of Monroe, where they spent that night; then they were permitted to return to Spokane over the North Cascades Highway the following day.

While in Monroe, most of the members of the group tried to call home to their families, but all the phone lines were jammed. One of the ladies had worked for Burlington Northern and knew about a type of microwave communication used by that railroad. From a phone booth she called the BN office in town and arranged a long distance microwave-telephone communication which allowed several of the students to get in touch with someone on the eastern side of the state to let them know that they were unharmed. The transmission went from Monroe to somewhere back east and back to Spokane. The Burlington Northern office in Spokane then made individual phone hookups to allow students to talk personally a family member or friend.

The purpose of the field trip was not just to see Mount St. Helens, but to observe a variety of geographic landforms throughout the state.

Looking back on the experience Lari Fetter is glad that he had the opportunity to take the trip. Moreover, he is glad to have survived it. As he said, if it wasn’t for the girls wanted to take a shower, they all could have been killed.