2B Basketball: Springdale boys knocked out of districts

THURSDAY’S BOYS DISTRICT BASKETBALL

ST. GEORGE’S 67, SPRINGDALE 45

St. George’s (16-8) jumped out to a 21-7 lead in the first quarter and downed Springdale 67-45 in loser-out District 7 2B boys basketball action on Thursday.

Springdale’s Chandler Carr scored 23 points and hauled in nine rebounds, but the Chargers couldn’t overcome 26 points by St. George’s Erik Farias. Springdale finished the season 16-8.

St. George’s 21 15 17 14-67

Springdale 7 11 12 15-45

St. George’s Scoring – Peplinski 9, Rigsby 4, Ward 15, Werkman 8, Farias 26, Watkins 3, Sweeney 2

Springdale Scoring – Carr 23, Clemmer 4, Dorris 7, Edwards 4, Howder 5, Kates 2

WEDNESDAY’S BOYS BASKETBALL

SPRINGDALE 57, ASOTIN 46

Springdale went on a 13-4 run in the third quarter to down Asotin 57-46 in the District 7 2B district tournament consolation bracket play on Wednesday. Austin Howder notched 25 points and Chandler Carr scored 24 points in the victory.

Springdale improved to 15-10 on the year. Thomas Martin scored 21 points for Asotin, which was eliminated from the postseason with an 11-11 record.

Springdale 12 16 13 16-57

Asotin 10 12 4 20-46

Springdale Scoring – Carr 24, Clemmer 4, Dorris 4, Howder 25

Asotin Scoring – Weakland 2, Engledow 2, Magnuson 12, Jagannath 2, Martin 21, Klappenbach 2, Mason 3, Aldous 2