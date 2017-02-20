Featured News

Featured News/ Latest/ Sports

2B Basketball: Springdale boys knocked out of districts

THURSDAY’S BOYS DISTRICT BASKETBALL
ST. GEORGE’S 67, SPRINGDALE 45
St. George’s (16-8) jumped out to a 21-7 lead in the first quarter and downed Springdale 67-45 in loser-out District 7 2B boys basketball action on Thursday.

Springdale’s Chandler Carr scored 23 points and hauled in nine rebounds, but the Chargers couldn’t overcome 26 points by St. George’s Erik Farias. Springdale finished the season 16-8.

St. George’s   21  15   17   14-67
Springdale       7   11   12   15-45

St. George’s Scoring – Peplinski 9, Rigsby 4, Ward 15, Werkman 8, Farias 26, Watkins 3, Sweeney 2

Springdale Scoring – Carr 23, Clemmer 4, Dorris 7, Edwards 4, Howder 5, Kates 2

WEDNESDAY’S BOYS BASKETBALL
SPRINGDALE 57, ASOTIN 46
Springdale went on a 13-4 run in the third quarter to down Asotin 57-46 in the District 7 2B district tournament consolation bracket play on Wednesday. Austin Howder notched 25 points and Chandler Carr scored 24 points in the victory.

Springdale improved to 15-10 on the year. Thomas Martin scored 21 points for Asotin, which was eliminated from the postseason with an 11-11 record.

Springdale   12    16   13    16-57
Asotin           10   12     4    20-46

Springdale Scoring – Carr 24, Clemmer 4, Dorris 4, Howder 25

Asotin Scoring – Weakland 2, Engledow 2, Magnuson 12, Jagannath 2, Martin 21, Klappenbach 2, Mason 3, Aldous 2

Related Posts

Back to Top

CONTACT US:

401 South Park Street, Ste A PO Box 5 Chewelah, WA 99109 Phone: 509-935-8422 Fax: 509-935-8426 Publisher, Editor, Classified, Legals 509-935-8422 Display Advertising 509-935-0784 or 509-690-8006 Go to Email

Chewelah Weather

Chewelah
35°
light rain
humidity: 97%
wind: 3mph SSW
H 34 • L 31
35°
Wed
29°
Thu
29°
Fri
29°
Sat
27°
Sun
extended forecast
Weather from OpenWeatherMap
Since 1903, residents of the Chewelah Valley have opened their morning paper to The Independent news. The Independent is a locally-owned newspaper published by the Arnold family of Chewelah, Washington. This weekly newspaper is published every Thursday and distributes 2,250 paid copies by US Mail and through local newsstands in Chewelah, Colville, Addy, Bluecreek, Valley, Springdale and Suncrest. The Independent is the legal newspaper for Stevens County, City of Chewelah and the town of Springdale.
© The Independent 2017
Web Site design by LaVigne Design Group