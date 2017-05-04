2017 WHL Bantam Draft Recap: Chiefs Select Power Forward Finley With Sixth Overall Pick

(By the Spokane Chiefs)

Chiefs had sixth overall pick in WHL Draft…

The Spokane Chiefs selected forward Jack Finley with the sixth overall pick of the 2017 WHL Bantam Draft in Calgary on Thursday morning.

“Jack is a big man, plays up the middle and understands the game,” said the Chiefs’ Assistant General Manager of Hockey Operations, Chris Moulton. “He plays hard and smart and produces. He also showed constant improvement throughout the season and that’s important to us.”

“You just can’t find bigger bodies that play center like him. He’s a great combination of size, skill and character. He plays a 200-foot game and having that type of big body who can play in any situation is invaluable. We’re always trying to acquire guys like Finley and just couldn’t pass up on him.”

At 6-foot-3 and 184 pounds, Finley fits the “power forward” description as a big body with a scoring touch and offensive instincts. The Kelowna, B.C. native put up 23 goals and 25 assists for 48 points with the Pursuit of Excellence Bantam Prep team of the Canadian Sport School Hockey League (CSSHL) last season. He added a goal and five assists in five games at the annual John Reid Memorial Tournament.

Finley has hockey bloodlines as his father Jeff played over 700 games in the NHL as a defenseman from 1987-2004, primarily with the St. Louis Blues. He was a third round pick by the New York Islanders in the 1985 NHL Entry Draft and played out his junior career with the Portland Winter Hawks.

“It helps, because it helps them understand what it takes to be a hockey players, what kind of dedication and off-ice commitment it takes,” Moulton said when asked about the importance of Finley’s bloodlines. “But Jack earned everything on his own merit. He’s a heck of a hockey player and we’re very happy to have him.”