2017 First half taxes due April 30

By SC Treasurer/For The Independent

Stevens County Treasurer, Leslie Valz, has completed the tax roll for the current year’s collection and is providing notification as required by RCW 84.56.020 that the Treasurer’s Office shall now accept tax payment and issue receipts for 2017 taxes.

You may now go to our website: http://propertysearch.trueautomation.com/PropertyAccess/?cid=0 to get tax and assessment information as well as pay your bill. first half taxes are due on or before April 30, 2017. If taxes are not paid by April 30, interest on the full year’s tax amount will accrue on May 1, 2017. Payments are considered current if they are POSTMARKED on April 30, 2017.

If first half Personal Property tax is not paid by April 30, 2017, the full year will be due. Payments postmarked with May 2, 2017 date will have delinquent interest due at the rate of 1 percent per month until paid.



In addition, on June 1, 2017 a 3 percent penalty is accrued on the full current year tax.

Business hours for the Stevens County Treasurer’s office are Monday thru Friday from 8 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. (Open during the lunch hour.) There is a payment box available outside the Treasurer’s office from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. during the last week of April and October. Stevens County has a 24 hour DROP BOX in the back of the courthouse on the Elm Street entrance.

Please call Stevens County Treasurer’s office with any questions at (509) 684-2593.

Delinquent real property taxes for 2014 and prior years will be foreclosed on this year and taxpayers who have 2014 delinquent taxes will have a foreclosure stamp on their statement.

Delinquent personal property taxes for 2016 and prior are subject to distraint (seizure of property). Personal property includes mobile homes, business personal property, farm equipment etc. To avoid the start of the foreclosure and/or distraint process, payment must be made on or before April 30, 2017.

The Treasurer asks all taxpayers to read the back of their tax statement for valuable information regarding their taxes and special insert about Sheriff’s Ambulance.

You may now go paperless and pay your tax bill electronically with Stevens County: www.stevenscountywa.gov

Senior Citizens and/or disabled persons need to address their exemption status, if it does not reflect on your tax statement, please call the Stevens County Assessor at (509) 684-6161.