1B District Basketball Roundup: Wellpinit boys heading to regionals

SATURDAY’S BOYS DISTRICT GAMES

WELLPINIT 54, SELKIRK 45

Wellpinit (18-5) started the game on a 20-2 run, fended off Selkirk (18-6) in the third quarter and finished with a 54-45 victory, a third place finish in the district tournament and a trip to the regional round of the state tournament.

Wellpinit was led by Steven Ford’s 14 points and Cedric Brown added another 13 points. Brandon Flett gathered 14 rebounds.

Selkirk was led by Austin Robertson’s 18 points.

Wellpinit 20 14 9 11-54

Selkirk 2 13 18 12-45

Wellpinit Scoring – M.Tonasket 2, Pascal 8, Bowen 13, B.Flett 6, S.Tonasket 3, X.Brown 6, J.Brown 2, Ford 14

Selkirk Scoring – Fristad 2, Couch 15, Robertson 18, Avey 7, Zimmerman 3

TUESDAY’S BOYS GAMES

SELKIRK 69, INCHELIUM 57

Selkirk (18-6) put an end to Inchelium’s season in districts on Tuesday, as Jacob Couch scored 33 against the Hornets en route to a 69-57 postseason victory. Jaden Erickson did his best for Inchelium, hitting five three-pointers while scoring 22 points and his team finished 11-11 on the year.

Inchelium led 14-10 after one quarter, but Selkirk went on a 17-10 run in the second to lead 27-24 at halftime. They slowly pulled away in the second half.

Selkirk 10 17 23 19-69

Inchelium 14 10 19 14-57

Selkirk Scoring – Fristad 3, Couch 33, Robertson 16, Avey 4, Zimmerman 6, Petrich 1, Huttle 6

Inchelium Scoring – Flett 8, Holford 8, Segerser, Finley, Erickson 22

WELLPINIT 75, CUSICK 46

Wellpinit’s offense took over in a 75-46 victory over Cusick in 1B district playoff action Tuesday. Brandon Flett scored 22 points, grabbed 10 rebounds and dished out 10 assists in the victory for Wellpinit.

Wellpinit (18-5) led 19-8 after one quarter and 40-20 at halftime. It also outscored Cusick 21-4 in the fourth quarter. Devon Pascal added 17 points to Wellpinit’s efforts.

Cusick finished the season 10-12.

Cusick 8 12 22 4-46

Wellpinit 19 21 14 21-75

Cusick Scoring – Hansen 6, Hendershott 22, Nomee 5, Shanholtzer 7, Shanholtzer 6

Wellpinit Scoring – Pascal 17, Bowen 11, Flett 22, Tonasket 5, Brown 11, Flett 2, Ford 4, J. Brown 3

TUESDAY’S GIRLS BASKETBALL

SELKIRK 63, INCHELIUM 40

The Hornets (10-11) season came to an end in a 63-40 loss to Selkirk (20-4) on Tuesday. Jenna Couch scored 14 points to lead the Rangers, who opened the game with a 20-3 run.

Meika Heth notched 11 points, while Rylee Desautel had 10 points for Inchelium.

Inchelium 11 9 3 17-40

Selkirk 15 16 20 12-63

Inchelium Scoring – Desautel 10, Finley 6, Finley 7, Heth 11, Kohler 2, A.Simpson 2, C.Simpson 2

Selkirk Scoring – Avey 6, Couch 14, Dawson 4, Dawson 11, Petrich 7, Rick 21