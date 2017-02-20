1A Basketball: Medical Lake moves on to regionals

SATURDAY’S BOYS DISTRICT BASKETBALL GAMES

MEDICAL LAKE 62, OKANOGAN 51

Medical Lake (16-8) outscored Okanogan 24-13 in the fourth quarter en route to a 62-51 District 7 1A crossover round victory on Saturday. Nizhole Sherman led the Cardinals with 25 points, which led 31-21 at halftime.

Okanogan went on a 17-7 run in the third quarter to tie things up but the Cardinals were able to pull away in the fourth. Drew Hostetter scored eight-straight points in the fourth for the Cardinals.

Jordan Jesse scored 14 points for Okanogan.

Okanogan 10 11 17 13-51

Medical Lake 13 18 7 24-62

Okanogan Scoring – Fingar 2, Grooms 10, Goetz 10, Jesse 14, Wilson 10, Colbert 2, Veenhuizen 3

Medical Lake Scoring – Butler 11, Hostetter 12, Jasmer 3, Johnson 2, Sherman 25, Steege 5, J. Johnson 4

FRIDAY’S GIRLS DISTRICT BASKETBALL GAMES

OKANOGAN 55, LAKESIDE 43

The fourth-ranked Okanogan Bulldogs put an end to Lakeside’s season on Friday, downing the Eagles 55-43 in District 7 1A crossover action.

It was a close matchup for most of the game, but Okanogan got key three-pointers in the third quarter to pull away. Jordan Boesel finished with 22 points for the Bulldogs.

Lakeside, which finished 14-9, got 11 points apiece from Hallie Jensen, Joelle Mahowald and Sienna Swannack.

Okanogan 14 14 14 13-55

Lakeside 12 9 10 12-43

Okanogan Scoring – Sachse 11, Beetchenow 1, Boesel 22, Rasmussen 4, Townsend 17

Lakeside Scoring – Gay 3, Jensen 11, Joe.Mahowald 11, Marikis 2, L.Mikkelsen 2, O.Mikkelsen 3, Swannack 11