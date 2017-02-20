Featured News

Featured News/ Latest/ Sports

1A Basketball: Medical Lake moves on to regionals

SATURDAY’S BOYS DISTRICT BASKETBALL GAMES
MEDICAL LAKE 62, OKANOGAN 51
Medical Lake (16-8) outscored Okanogan 24-13 in the fourth quarter en route to a 62-51 District 7 1A crossover round victory on Saturday. Nizhole Sherman led the Cardinals with 25 points, which led 31-21 at halftime.

Okanogan went on a 17-7 run in the third quarter to tie things up but the Cardinals were able to pull away in the fourth. Drew Hostetter scored eight-straight points in the fourth for the Cardinals.

Jordan Jesse scored 14 points for Okanogan.

Okanogan         10   11   17   13-51
Medical Lake    13   18   7    24-62

Okanogan Scoring – Fingar 2, Grooms 10, Goetz 10, Jesse 14, Wilson 10, Colbert 2, Veenhuizen 3

Medical Lake Scoring – Butler 11, Hostetter 12, Jasmer 3, Johnson 2, Sherman 25, Steege 5, J. Johnson 4

FRIDAY’S GIRLS DISTRICT BASKETBALL GAMES
OKANOGAN 55, LAKESIDE 43
The fourth-ranked Okanogan Bulldogs put an end to Lakeside’s season on Friday, downing the Eagles 55-43 in District 7 1A crossover action.

It was a close matchup for most of the game, but Okanogan got key three-pointers in the third quarter to pull away. Jordan Boesel finished with 22 points for the Bulldogs.

Lakeside, which finished 14-9, got 11 points apiece from Hallie Jensen, Joelle Mahowald and Sienna Swannack.

Okanogan           14  14   14   13-55
Lakeside             12   9    10   12-43

Okanogan Scoring – Sachse 11, Beetchenow 1, Boesel 22, Rasmussen 4, Townsend 17

Lakeside Scoring – Gay 3, Jensen 11, Joe.Mahowald 11,  Marikis 2, L.Mikkelsen 2, O.Mikkelsen 3, Swannack 11

Related Posts

Back to Top

CONTACT US:

401 South Park Street, Ste A PO Box 5 Chewelah, WA 99109 Phone: 509-935-8422 Fax: 509-935-8426 Publisher, Editor, Classified, Legals 509-935-8422 Display Advertising 509-935-0784 or 509-690-8006 Go to Email

Chewelah Weather

Chewelah
35°
light rain
humidity: 97%
wind: 3mph SSW
H 34 • L 31
35°
Wed
29°
Thu
29°
Fri
29°
Sat
27°
Sun
extended forecast
Weather from OpenWeatherMap
Since 1903, residents of the Chewelah Valley have opened their morning paper to The Independent news. The Independent is a locally-owned newspaper published by the Arnold family of Chewelah, Washington. This weekly newspaper is published every Thursday and distributes 2,250 paid copies by US Mail and through local newsstands in Chewelah, Colville, Addy, Bluecreek, Valley, Springdale and Suncrest. The Independent is the legal newspaper for Stevens County, City of Chewelah and the town of Springdale.
© The Independent 2017
Web Site design by LaVigne Design Group