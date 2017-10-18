Featured News

Chewelah Fire Department hosts open house

(By Brandon Hansen/Chewelah Independent)

Chewelah firefighters keep a good eye on the grill which cooked up hot dogs for those that stopped by. Community members also got to check out the fire engines that the department has and even hop aboard (Rey DeVeau photo)

Chewelah Fire Department hosts open house, always looking for volunteers…

The Chewelah Fire Department opened it’s doors for its annual Open House last Saturday on Oct. 14. The goal was to raise awareness of the volunteer fire department that protects the city. Despite the cool weather and numerous events going on during the weekend, 25 gift bags were give out.

Currently the Chewelah Fire Department has about 29 firefighters on their roster and require two hours of training every month.

