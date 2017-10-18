(By Brandon Hansen/Chewelah Independent)

Chewelah Fire Department hosts open house, always looking for volunteers…

The Chewelah Fire Department opened it’s doors for its annual Open House last Saturday on Oct. 14. The goal was to raise awareness of the volunteer fire department that protects the city. Despite the cool weather and numerous events going on during the weekend, 25 gift bags were give out.

Currently the Chewelah Fire Department has about 29 firefighters on their roster and require two hours of training every month.