Former Governor and U.S. House member Mike Lowry dies at age 78

(Press Release from Governor’s Office)

Lowry serviced in U.S. House and was WA Governor from 1993 to 1997…

After a life dedicated to public service, former Governor Mike Lowry passed away on May 1, 2017, from complications of a stroke.

Lowry held public office in Washington for 19 years. He was elected to the King County Council in 1975, and four years later began serving in the U.S. House of Representatives, where he spent the next 10 years. Lowry was then Governor of the State of Washington from 1993 to 1997.

Lowry was a passionate defender of fairness for people and the environment. Mike was known as a courageous leader who was often willing to take early stands on sometimes controversial issues, and this courage plus his straight-forward nature garnered respect from those in all political parties.

Lowry’s initial legislation in the US Congress was the nation’s first proposal to provide restitution for more than 110,000 Japanese Americans and Aleuts interned in prison camps during World War II. Also as a newly elected U.S. House member, Mike fought to uphold century-old Indian treaties and Supreme Court decisions to protect Indian fishing rights.

Lowry was the leader in passage of the 1984 Washington Wilderness Act. And he worked with Washington’s congressional delegation to designate the Olympic Coast National Marine Sanctuary, which stretches from just north of Grays Harbor to Cape Flattery and extends 25 to 50 miles off the coast. The designation protected extensive kelp beds, whales, dolphins, porpoises, fish, and seabirds.

Always caring about the vulnerable, Mike had a major impact in advocating for some of the earliest appropriations to address the AIDs crisis. He also spearheaded efforts in Congress to help the homeless.

While Governor, Lowry emphasized healthcare, welfare policies, supportive housing, and in 1995 called a special session to secure funding for what is now Safeco Field. Mike pioneered health care reform for the state and also was active in education and civil service reform.

A life-long democrat, Lowry had strong relationships across party lines and drew support from people across the state, many saying they respected him because they always knew where he stood. In 1989 he founded and co-chaired the WA Wildlife and Recreation Coalition with former Governor Dan Evans.

After leaving office, Lowry worked pro-bono on numerous non-profit organization projects. He launched and headed the Washington Agricultural Families Assistance, WAFA, which is building homes for farmworker family homeownership in central Washington.

Mike Lowry was born in the Whitman County town of St. John, Washington, where his family had first homesteaded in 1882. He graduated from Endicott High School and from Washington State University.

He was preceded in death by his parents Robert and Helen Lowry and sister and brother-in-law Beth and Orman Vertrees. Lowry is survived by his wife Mary Lowry, daughter Diane Lowry Oakes, son-in-law Scott Oakes, Grandsons Tyler and Lucas Oakes, Sister Suellen Lowry, Nephews Keith Vertrees and Matthew Hibschman, and Niece Ann Vertrees.