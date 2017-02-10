Eastside Commentor: 90s movies were better

Eastside Commentor is the worst columnist in the state of Washington, complaining about the west side and other things that interest him.

I’m still struggling with the fact that the 90s are almost… almost 30 years ago.

In today’s age of movies we basically get 100 super hero movies a year, a movie including every single 80s action star, whatever the heck Wes Anderson does, Fast and the Furious 20 and Disney movies that make a gazillion dollars. I miss the old-timey days in the 1990s when you really didn’t know what kind of movie would come out next, because we were reaching the era of computer graphics but still hadn’t figured out the “just release one movie a year that makes 1,000,000,000,000 dollars” formula that seems to be popular today.

Why were 90s movies great? Here’s why…

THAT SPECIAL 90s FASHION

(Please work with me here, I know Friends is a TV Show put it’s the perfect showcase of 90s fashion)

Old photos are always embarrassing but what were we thinking, folks? WHAT WERE WE THINKING?

I mean, Jennifer Aniston’s hair has never gone out of style, but LOL at Courtney Cox’s overalls. Is she going to go farm some corn in New York City after that photo was taken? If there’s one thing that has been thankfully put to rest from the 90s it’s the weird obsession with overalls. And denim, look at that denim. It’s like all the denim from the 1980s was a zombie and couldn’t be put to death. Demin vests, denim jackets, denim overalls. They’re all there in the 90s. Looking to swallow up any unsuspecting 90s hipster he grew his hair out just long enough to part his bangs in the front.

Also this…

Chandler is sporting the time honored khakis, tucked in button up and cloth vest… that nobody would be caught in anymore. He looks like a substitute teacher ready to share the joy of 1790’s history with everyone in 10th grade. And is that a pant suit on Aniston? Is she ready to tackle the rough-and-tumble 90s corporate world that eventually led to the crash of 2008 where now everybody is mired in mortgage debt and student loans? You go girl!

MOVIES IN THE 1990s WERE WEIRD

If the fashion wasn’t weird enough, the movies were weirder. We had the hangover from the 1980s where studios kept pumping out action movies with big names, but new directors started doing weird film noir things that made you scratch your head and wonder why you’re watching a french farmer make chocolate while a CGI ghost crawls around on the ground and sings Lenny Kravitz. I mean look at this 90s movie lineup.





What kind of weird drug trip is that? These are movies from the 90s. People spent hours upon hours making these movies to release and make money and these are the movie posters to promote said movies. Yep what a weird decade.

EVERYBODY WANTED TO DRESS LIKE THE CROW

This. Was. A Thing. In. The 90s.

The Crow, which was actually a tragic movie because Brandon Lee – Bruce Lee’s son – died on set due to prop malfunction but this movie took on cult proportions. HOWEVER, Look at this suit. Look at the leather pants, the trench coat and the long, greasy hair. Yep, people dressed like this, all thanks to The Crow. This was a thing and people somehow thought they were being dark, edgy and different. UGH.

AND IN RATING OTHER THINGS THIS WEEK, HERE IS THE JOHN STOCKTON METER

FIVE JOHN STOCKTONS

Tom Brady – Oh hooray, Tom Brady won another Super Bowl. I’m so happy the heavens rained upon us the savior from Michigan to deliver us from a possible St. Louis Rams and Kurt Warner dynasty. It has to be said that, the Patriots comeback is probably the most epic thing ever and is going to be relived over and over by NFL Films and even Boston fan. Every crappy dive bars on the South Side of Boston will be reminding everybody for the next 50 years “REMEMBA WHEN TOM BRAYDDEEE LED THE PATRIOTS BAK FROM DE BIGGEST DEFICIT IN NFL SUPA BOWL HISTAREE? I DO. DID I TELL YA I KISSED MY SISTA LAST NIGHT”



“Rememba TOM BRAYYYDEE? My Sista dated him” (Lots of sister jokes in Boston)



That’s my best Boston accent in text. But the Boston sports scene really annoys me. They play a much much better foil to New York winning all the time. With Boston winning all the time every Tom, Dick and Jerry on the South side of Boston thinks he’s some kind of sports analyst savant.

The Gonzagooooo Bulldogs – Oh boy look at this No. 1 team in the country continuing to roll by defeating non-ranked private Jesuit schools. You have to love the WCC, because it’s like Gonzaga is playing in a Community College league or something. Now this isn’t a knock against the Zags because they’re really, really good. Just watch a game, every single player on the team can make his own points but they don’t need to because their offense is by far the fastest-moving (even in a set offense) and best-passing Zag squad I’ve seen play. Does this analysis mean anything? No because I’m just basing this on how many times I’ve gone “OOOO” and “AAA” while watching a Zag game. But seriously, there’s the No. 1 team in the country and they won’t play anybody super strong until like the Sweet Sixteen?

FOUR JOHN STOCKTONS

Fake News – My gawd. We really can’t figure this out can we? How many people are going to continue to be fooled by stories that say “TRUMP IS ACTUALLY EMPEROR PALPATINE, NO REALLY HE’S A DARK SITH LORD” and “OBAMA SPENDS POST-PRESIDENT DAYS FIGHTING AMERICAN TROOPS WITH ISIS” and “HILLARY CLINTON MORPHS BACK INTO ALIEN EGG FORM WHERE SHE WILL FACEHUG SOME POOR UNSUSPECTING REPUBLICAN” … I mean really?

This Fake News thing has to stop. You know how you tell Fake News from real news? If it’s some bozo’s WordPress website, don’t listen to a word of it. If it’s a newspaper website like the New York Times or Washington Post, chances are it’s going to be pretty accurate. They actually pay people thousands of dollars a year to do that stuff. Make sure it’s not an opinion piece or column because that’s where you get into slanted and bias stuff… because guess what opinion is slanted and biased. Fox News’ website has actual news articles on it and while they select news stories to promote from a certain viewpoint – CNN does the same – their websites more often than not report actual information – as long as its not an opinion or column piece.

THREE JOHN STOCKTONS

This poor cat…

That cat is quickly wondering what bridge it can jump off of.

TWO JOHN STOCKTONS

Winter – Yeah you can stop with the snow, rain and freezing stuff now, WINTER. Making it from the house to work in Chewelah right now consists of…

Thanks Mother Nature! This will be fun when we still have snow in June!

ONE JOHN STOCKON

This Sign – Aint this the truth…